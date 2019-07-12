More Fred’s stores closing in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fred’s, Inc. announced Friday it will close 129 more stores, including several in Region 8.
Among those on the list are the stores in Harrisburg, Manila, Marked Tree, and Piggott, Arkansas. In Missouri, the stores in East Prairie and Portageville are slated for closure.
Following the latest round of closures, approximately 80 stores will remain open. Many of those will be located near the Fred’s distribution center in Dublin, Georgia.
The news release stated that all of Fred’s pharmacies, including 69 within the 129 stores slated to close, will remain open and continue filling prescriptions as the company works to sell its remaining pharmacy locations.
"While it is never easy to make decisions that impact our valued employees and customers, this initiative represents another necessary step in our continued efforts to stabilize our business by simplifying our store portfolio and product assortment,” said Joseph Anto, Fred’s chief executive officer.
Earlier this year, the company closed 159 “underperforming stores,” including in Jonesboro and Paragould.
In the past week, the Memphis-based company announced it had sold its headquarters to a Canada-based company.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.