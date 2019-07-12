New hike and bike trail made with recycled materials

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Outdoors enthusiasts have a new obstacle course to check out, thanks to some resourceful leaders in Walnut Ridge.
City officials have been working on fixing drainage issues at Stewart Park for a couple of years now.
All the ditch work left them with piles of dirt and cut-down trees that had no use.
Mayor Charles Snapp decided to turn all the unused materials into a hike and bike trail inside the park.
The city has been working on the new trail for about five months now, officially opening it up on Wednesday.
City Council member Angie Abbott said the new trail has something for beginner and advanced levels for cyclists.
“They have also added ramps and bridges, there’s also some teeter-totters for the extreme bicyclists,” said Abbott.
The trail was built by city workers at very little cost to the city.
Right now the course is a mile long, Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation Department Shannon Fisher said the city hopes to add-on in the future.
“What we’re wanting to do is clear a little more, do a litle more leveling out here and if everything works like we hope it does, we’re just going to keep inching out to the roads and hopefully we’ll fill the whole thing up,” said Fisher.
The trail is only open to bicycles and hikers, no motorized vehicles like dirt bikes or ATVs are allowed.
There is also an easier “warm up” section for beginners.
A full list of rules is posted at the trailhead in the park.
