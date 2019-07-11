Smoke alarms recalled for possible risk of not alerting to fire

(KFVS) - About 180,000 smoke alarms have been recalled due to a risk of it not activating properly.
They reportedly have a misaligned internal switch that causes the alarms to not activate properly, therefore not alerting consumers to a fire.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall is for Universal Security Instruments’ 10-year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016Jul11.
The smoke alarms are white and 5.5 inches in diameter.
“Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code.
The CPSC recommends consumers immediately inspect their smoke alarms and pres the test button to determine if it will activate properly. If the alarm sounds, no further action is required.
If the smoke alarm does not sound during the test, consumers should immediately contact Universal Security for a replacement.
You can call them at 877-612-6955 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
According to CPSC, the company received 134 reports of failure to properly activate during installation.
The alarms were sold online through specialty wholesalers and others from July 2015 to December 2016 for about $20.
They were manufactured in Hong Kong.
