Two Independence County inmates disappear from work detail, later found and arrested

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Inmates went briefly missing from a work detail.
According to a Facebook post issued by the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Jones and Samantha Payne walked away from their work detail around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
They were both found on Harrison Street and were taken back into custody after a short pursuit.
The post stated the sheriff’s department wanted to thank all the citizens who provided law enforcement with information that led to locating them.
