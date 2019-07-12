Work on new gym, baseball and softball complex to start

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Walnut Ridge School District is expecting to break ground on a few projects Monday.
Last August, a 2.9 mill increase was passed to pair with funds already saved to start building a new gym and baseball/softball complex.
Right now, the school uses the city’s ball fields for their baseball and softball games.
Superintendent Terry Belcher says the new complex will make game day easier for everyone.
“The kids will be right out of the field house and can come right out of the back and walk to the gymnasium or right across the street 100 yards to our own baseball/softball fields. They don’t have to drive out to the park,” said Belcher.
The school’s current gym is almost 60 years old.
The new gym will offer updated equipment and locker rooms.
Belcher said the new gym should be finished in September 2020, and they plan to have the complex finished in March 2020.
