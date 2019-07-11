7-year-old killed, several injured after truck hits Mennonite buggy in St. Francois Co., Mo.

The child and three others were in the buggy heading northbound on Highway OO.
By Jasmine Adams | July 11, 2019 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 4:15 PM

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A truck and Mennonite buggy collided in St. Francois County, Missouri around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 11.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a seven-year-old boy was killed in the crash. The Highway Patrol previously reported the child was eight years old.

It happened between Farmington and Fredericktown, Mo.

A 16-year-old male was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado 2500 northbound on Highway OO, south of Highway DD, when troopers say he failed to see the horse-drawn buggy because he was “inattentive to the road."

According to the crash report, the truck hit the rear of the buggy, throwing in it everyone out.

The seven-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the crash report seven people were inside the buggy.

A 50-year-old woman was taken to a St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

A 10-year-old male and a 12-year-old female were air lifted to a St. Louis hospital.

The 19-year-old driver of the buggy was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A 15-year-old passenger in the truck was taken to an area medical center for minor injuries.

