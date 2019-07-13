Barry moving farther inland as a tropical storm; no Hurricane Watches or Warnings in effect

Heavy rains and the resulting flooding remains the number one threat from Barry, but we do not want to downplay the tropical wind threat. Projections are still calling for widespread 10” to 15” rain totals over the next few days, with isolated totals of 20” or more to the east of the forecast track. These rains are expected to lead to dangerous, life threatening flooding over portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Over the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley, total rain accumulations of 4″ to 8″ are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12″.