City makes first step toward building new well

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Caraway just got a grant that they hope is the first of many.
The whole purpose is to cover costs of a project and keep the burden off community members.
It's a $200,000 grant through East Arkansas Planning & Development District.
And Mayor Bo James said it's just the first step in funding the $527,000 well project.
Caraway's well has been down for about a year now, leaving them to rely on Buffalo Island Rural Water.
It's costing the city between $6,500 and $7,500 every month.
They've been able to absorb the cost so far, but getting the new well funded and functioning will be critical in keeping that cost off of citizens.
"It's going to keep us from having to up their rates to extremely high amounts," James said. "We're just trying to keep it to where our citizens can afford the water rates that we have in town here."
James said they're also waiting to hear back about another grant through Delta Regional Authority.
Only when the full funding is in place will they have a better idea on a timeline for construction and completion of the project.
James did say when they get to that point, the new well will be built just about 50 feet from the existing one.
