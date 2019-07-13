Community Gets in Gear for Cancer Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards started a series several years ago called Get in Gear to get the community active. They continued that program with a bike 25 plus mile bike ride.
More than 120 bikers participated in the Ride for Your Ribbon Bike Ride.
The event started early at 7 a.m. July 13 and riders had an option to paddle the 25 or 50-mile ride. More than 75 percent of riders chose the 50-mile stretch.
The event benefits the St. Bernards Cancer Center including free training for patients going through chemotherapy.
"We try to have different types of events for our series and this was our ride event. All of the benefits for this ride goes back to our cancer center,” Health and Wellness Director Paul Pickens said.
St. Bernard started the Get in Gear series four years ago and many have traveled to Jonesboro to participate.
Riders were also able to enjoy an after ride celebration meal, along with music and drinks.
Pickens said it is all about getting the entire community active.
“Obesity is a problem for us so we wanted to create an event space that encourages folks to get out and move,” Pickens said.
The next event is a 5K and 10K race on August 10 and it’s named Hot Peppers Night.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.