Former Red Wolf Jeff Blake preps for 1st season as Walnut Ridge head coach

“Tom does a great job over there, and he was a great mentor and a great guy to learn from. And I’m just taking what I learned from him, what I learned from Jeff Conaway, and just trying to mesh them and bring them here. I also played for Steve Roberts, and just the kind of guy he is, and that’s just kinda what I’m trying to be. I’m trying to be a role model to the kids, and just let them see me work and hopefully they fit right in with me. The skill guys that are coming back are very very good. Up front they have a lot coming back. Defensively we should be pretty good, so the expectations are the same. And hopefully we can catch lightning in a bottle here and win some football games. And make a pretty good run in the playoffs.”