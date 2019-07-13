Former Red Wolf Jeff Blake preps for 1st season as Walnut Ridge head coach

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 50 days away from Arkansas State football and 7 weeks away from Football Friday Night.
A former Red Wolf will be a head coach this fall. Jeff Blake played fullback and tight end for A-State from 2007 to 2010, scoring 5 total touchdowns.
He’s served as an assistant coach at his alma mater Greene County Tech along with Hoxie. Blake was hired in April to take over at Walnut Ridge. The new Bobcat head coach has been influenced by several coaches along the way including Hoxie’s Tom Sears.
“Tom does a great job over there, and he was a great mentor and a great guy to learn from. And I’m just taking what I learned from him, what I learned from Jeff Conaway, and just trying to mesh them and bring them here. I also played for Steve Roberts, and just the kind of guy he is, and that’s just kinda what I’m trying to be. I’m trying to be a role model to the kids, and just let them see me work and hopefully they fit right in with me. The skill guys that are coming back are very very good. Up front they have a lot coming back. Defensively we should be pretty good, so the expectations are the same. And hopefully we can catch lightning in a bottle here and win some football games. And make a pretty good run in the playoffs.”
Walnut Ridge kicks off the season September 6th at Marked Tree.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.