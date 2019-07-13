Gr8 Job: Area children raise money for Northeast Arkansas Humane Society

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of local kids were thanked this week for their work in raising money for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.
According to a Facebook post from the group, Lily Horton and Delaney Crawford recently sold snow cones and chocolate dipped pretzels in their neighborhood, donating all of the money raised to help the group.
“Delaney’s mom even created a Facebook fundraiser that raised more funds for NEAHS too,” the post noted. “The girls came by this week to present us with the money they raised from their sale.”
The post noted that the donation and the girls’ generosity was appreciated.
“Thank you so much Lily and Delaney! Your parents are to be commended for raising kind, selfless girls who will no doubt grow up to be great citizens. You give us hope for kindness from future generations and our animals will benefit from your hard work,” the post noted.
