Letter to attorney has area woman facing drug trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A letter by a woman to a local attorney in a civil case now has the woman looking at a drug trafficking charge, according to the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force.
Leah Maria Banks of Jonesboro was arrested July 12 on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance after authorities received word about the letter.
A probable cause affidavit noted that a DTF agent received word from prosecutors that the attorney, David S. Biondolillo, had sent a verified answer to a civil case involving his client, Demetrius Roebuck.
“Biondolillo’s office is representing Roebuck on a case where he was charged with trafficking a controlled substance after 274 grams of methamphetamine were found at his residence,” the affidavit noted.
Biondolillo received a statement from Banks about a March 27 search of a home in the 1500 block of Franklin Street.
“The statement proclaims that the drugs located at Mr. Roebuck’s residence during a search on 03/27/19 in fact belonged to Leah Banks and not Demetrius Roebuck. Leah Banks goes on in the statement that her vehicle broke down and she was in fear, that the police would pull up on her, search her since she was on felony probation, find the approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine she had on her and she would go to jail,” the affidavit noted. “She goes on to state that in order to avoid more jail time or charges, she would hide the drugs at her friend’s home.”
In the statement, Banks told the attorney that she went to Roebuck’s house, put the drugs in a grocery bag and hid them in the garage, police said.
“She states that Roebuck did not have any knowledge that she hid the drugs on his property,” police said in the affidavit.
A $300,000 bond was set for Banks, who will be arraigned July 31 in circuit court.
