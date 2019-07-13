Letter to attorney has area woman facing drug trafficking

“The statement proclaims that the drugs located at Mr. Roebuck’s residence during a search on 03/27/19 in fact belonged to Leah Banks and not Demetrius Roebuck. Leah Banks goes on in the statement that her vehicle broke down and she was in fear, that the police would pull up on her, search her since she was on felony probation, find the approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine she had on her and she would go to jail,” the affidavit noted. “She goes on to state that in order to avoid more jail time or charges, she would hide the drugs at her friend’s home.”