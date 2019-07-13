Nettleton Avenue section to close for construction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A portion of Nettleton Avenue in Jonesboro will close, according to ARDOT.
A release from ARDOT says that crews will close Highway 63B (Nettleton Avenue) between Watt Street and Central Street starting on July 15 at 8:00 a.m.
It will be to reconstruct the roadway, which is part of a project to construct an overpass for State Highway 18 over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway railroad crossing.
Detours will direct traffic around this area by using alternate routes.
ARDOT says the closure is anticipated to be done by mid-August.
