New levee task force holds first meeting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas’ new levee task force held their first meeting on Friday.
“An historic flood calls for an historic response,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at the meeting.
Recent flooding in Arkansas damaged parts of the levee system but also revealed weaknesses.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that the task force is designed to take a look at what happened, if anything could have been prevented, and how it can be permanently fixed for the future.
The task force is made up of about 25 people, ranging from county judges to city mayors and representatives.
KARK reports that the group was formed to find any shortfalls in the levee system, be it physically or maintenance and oversight.
“We talk about the time when they built the levees, well I want them to talk about the time when we restored the levees and we repaired the systems and got it functional again so that we can address potential floods in the future,” Gov. Hutchinson said on Friday.
Task force members will work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as people who are impacted by the floods.
A final report is due to Gov. Hutchinson by the end of the year.
