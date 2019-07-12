Phil Mickelson commits to FedEx St. Jude Invitational

"Well, this has become one of my favorite tournaments,” Mickelson said in 2018. “It’s one of my favorite golf courses on tour, favorite courses to play. I love the way the community has really adopted St. Jude and the way they take such pride in that charity. Obviously supported by the tournament, but it’s great the way the community has got so much pride out of supporting such a great cause. As a player, it’s fun to come and play in front of that type of community, that type of support.”