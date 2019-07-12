Phil Mickelson commits to FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another star has committed to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Phil Mickelson, a 44-time PGA Tour winner, says he will be back for the invitational at TPC Southwind.
Mickelson says he’s a huge fan of Memphis and the support our city shows for St. Jude.
"Well, this has become one of my favorite tournaments,” Mickelson said in 2018. “It’s one of my favorite golf courses on tour, favorite courses to play. I love the way the community has really adopted St. Jude and the way they take such pride in that charity. Obviously supported by the tournament, but it’s great the way the community has got so much pride out of supporting such a great cause. As a player, it’s fun to come and play in front of that type of community, that type of support.”
He also says TPC Southwind is one of his favorite courses to play.
Mickelson joins a field that already includes 10 of the top 13 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. The deadline to commit is July 19.
The FedEx St. Jude Invitational tees off July 24.
