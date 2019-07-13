Region 8 mom empowers single mothers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Being a parent is challenging at times but doing it alone can bring more difficult. However, one Region 8 mom has made it her goal to reaffirm single mothers in their demanding role.
Adjusted Crown Director Quiandrea Borders said it’s tough being a mom but you have to be a role model 365 days a year.
She even hosted a free picnic to celebrate moms and their hard work.
“The reward is amazing,” Borders said. “The morals and standards that you’re instilling in your children are more priceless than focusing on the title of ‘Single Mom.’”
Every other month, she meets will mothers to offer support, share testimonies of strength or simply have a mommy’s night out.
She believes the reward of being a mother is priceless because you always have someone who pushes you to be better.
“You have to be well-rounded for your children. It’s very important to make sure you have yourself together,” Borders said. “Take some time for you to make sure you’re okay. They reacted how you act. How you’re feeling, they feel all of that.”
Borders was also a Gr8 Acts of Kindness award recipient.
Outside of her work with single mothers, she mentors young women and girls in the community through her “The Adjusted Crown” support group.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.