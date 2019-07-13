Send KAIT your photos or videos with ‘See It, Snap It, Send It’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Whenever severe weather is rolling in, you have a way to send in photos or videos of what you’re seeing to KAIT.
The updated version of ‘See It, Snap It, Send It’ can be found in the drop down menu of our homepage.
Once the page loads, click the green button that says ‘Add Your Media."
You will then choose a destination, which is essentially a category, and then may take a photo or video, or choose one from your photo library or iCloud.
You can add more photos or hit next.
Then, tell us about the picture. If it is weather related, please tell us where it was taken from.
After that, type in your full name and email, so we may contact you if we have a question about the submission.
Finish the process by clicking ‘upload.'
