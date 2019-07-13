Wappapello man injured after being struck by car in Butler County

By James Long | July 13, 2019 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 5:08 PM

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri man was taken to an area hospital after being struck by a car near Wappapello, Missouri in Butler County.

It happened on Friday, July 12 around 10 p.m. on Highway T at Rusty Lane, one mile south of Wappapello.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Dodge Stratus driven by a 34-year-old Poplar Bluff, Mo. man hit the 54-year-old Wappapello man as the car was going southbound.

The victim was taken by ambulance in serious condition to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

