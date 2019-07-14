Sherwood child found safe, ASP says

Authorities are looking for Rodney Dickerson and God Dickerson. According to an alert from the Arkansas State Police, Rodney Dickerson reportedly took God Dickerson from a Sherwood home Sunday. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 14, 2019 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 4:45 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a missing 3-year-old child ended Sunday afternoon when the child was found safe, according to Arkansas State Police.

The Arkansas State Police had issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a three-year-old child in Central Arkansas.

According to a Twitter post from the Arkansas State Police, authorities had been looking for God Dickerson, 3, of Sherwood.

No other details were released.

However, according to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Sherwood authorities believe they were given incorrect information about the child’s whereabouts.

