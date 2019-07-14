Sherwood child found safe, ASP says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a missing 3-year-old child ended Sunday afternoon when the child was found safe, according to Arkansas State Police.
The Arkansas State Police had issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a three-year-old child in Central Arkansas.
According to a Twitter post from the Arkansas State Police, authorities had been looking for God Dickerson, 3, of Sherwood.
No other details were released.
However, according to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Sherwood authorities believe they were given incorrect information about the child’s whereabouts.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.