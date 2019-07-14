Community raises thousands of dollars for sheriff battling cancer

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a huge turnout for Izard County Sheriff Ernie Blackley Saturday, who is battling stage 4 lung cancer.
The city of Melbourne held a benefit for Blackley on Saturday.
The event kicked off with a BBQ dinner, followed by a live auction of donated items from businesses and residents throughout the county.
At one point, the number of people in attendance was over 1,000.
It was a number Sheriff Blackley couldn't believe.
"I never dreamed that there would be this many people here," said Blackley.
The benefit raised well over $60,000 and the Sheriff’s Department is still receiving donations.
Sheriff Blackley has received two chemotherapy treatments so far and is expected to go back for another treatment later this month.
