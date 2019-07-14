Crews work to get ready as Tropical Storm Barry approaches

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - With Tropical Storm Barry on its way to Region 8, a city is taking extra precaution on keeping their community safe.
The city of Marion has sandbags available for people to come and prepare for the upcoming rain.
Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless said it’s always better to be on the safe side.
“We’ve got some areas in the county that typically have flooding issues,” he said. “We’re trying to be proactive at this time and offer them the opportunity to come and fill sandbags up.”
As of early Sunday afternoon, Judge Wheeless said the county was in good shape.
However, he fears of the rainfall predicted in tonight’s forecast.
“I look at the worst and hope for the best,” he said. “At this particular point, we want to do whatever we can to help these people and make sure that the issues that they’re dealing with are not as severe as they normally would be if we didn’t try to do what we’re doing today.”
He is hopeful the sandbags will stop or minimize any water from entering into anyone’s homes.
The sandbags are available all day Sunday until there is no one needing them.
They are located at Crittenden County Road Department, 2349 Highway 64 Marion, AR 72364.
On Monday, the sandbags are available from 6:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
For more information, call 870-739-3200.
