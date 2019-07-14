JHS hosts Youth Football Fundamentals Camp

“We wanna build Northeast Arkansas, we know Central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas get a lot of attention from our Central media and we just wanna reach out and put an investment in our youth today. Having those current college athletes these kids idolize come out and spend time with them. Actually we’re doing a two-day camp this year and spend that time and look at them and see and hear their testimonies about how they got to where they got to by doing the hard-work and doing the fundamentals and making right choices is big for this camp,” Woods said.