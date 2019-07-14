JHS hosts Youth Football Fundamentals Camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 3rd annual Youth Football Fundamental Camp got underway this morning on the campus of Jonesboro High School.
Young football players from grades 2nd through 7th were able to go through drills and get coaching from members of the JHS coaching staff along with some Hurricane alumni.
Past and present members of the Arkansas State football team were also on hand to assist in the first of a two day camp.
Camp Director Rennell Woods says he hopes the event will improve the level of play in Region 8. He also adds that it’s important the Red Wolves and former players continue to play a vital role as role models.
“We wanna build Northeast Arkansas, we know Central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas get a lot of attention from our Central media and we just wanna reach out and put an investment in our youth today. Having those current college athletes these kids idolize come out and spend time with them. Actually we’re doing a two-day camp this year and spend that time and look at them and see and hear their testimonies about how they got to where they got to by doing the hard-work and doing the fundamentals and making right choices is big for this camp,” Woods said.
