Kennett man dies after falling into St. Francis River

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett, Missouri man has died after falling into the St. Francis River in Dunklin County on Friday night, July 12.
It happened eight miles southwest of Kennett, Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 44-year-old man was checking on a fishing line in the front of the boat and fell in the river with a life jacket around his arm.
The man resurfaced one time and went under again without the life jacket. He was pronounced at the scene on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
Assisting at the scene were the Dunklin Co. sheriff’s office, Kennett Fire Department, and the Hornersville and Senath Fire Departments.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.