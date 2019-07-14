Paragould firefighters battle fire at auto body business

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy early Sunday for Paragould firefighters as they battled a blaze at an auto body business in town.
According to Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang, firefighters got a call around 3 a.m. July 14 about the fire at Morrison Transmission at the corner of Highway 412 and South 3rd Street.
Lang said the business was a total loss and no injuries were reported.
The Paragould Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the cause of the fire, Lang said.
