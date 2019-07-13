VIDEO: Residents fight to rescue livestock trapped in floodwater

MONTEGUT, La. (WVUE) - People in Montegut are fighting to rescue livestock as floodwater from Hurricane Barry rapidly rises in Terrebonne Parish.
Back levees were overtopped Saturday morning in areas that are prone to flooding.
Water had risen up to 12 feet in some pastures. Residents with boats were seen trying to get horses, cattle and other animal to safety.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said he does not want people traveling into the area because crews are busy trying to deal with the levees.
