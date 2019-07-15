Arkansas gas prices rise nearly 7 cents in past week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas motorists are paying almost 7 cents more a gallon to fill their vehicles than they did a week ago.
In its weekly survey of 1,826 stations, GasBuddy.com reports that the state’s average price for a gallon of gasoline rose 6.8 cents to $2.43.
That’s 8.8 cents more than a month ago but still 16.7 cents less than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline rose 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $2.79.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, points to global geopolitical tensions, declining oil inventories, and Hurricane Barry for the higher prices.
“With Barry in the rearview, we are unlikely to see major disruptions arise, and gas prices nationally will avoid seeing much of a price rise as a result,” DeHaan said. “However, prices may continue to drift higher as oil prices last week re-took the critical $60 per barrel barrier.”
