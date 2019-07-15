Arkansas State reveals 2019-2020 men’s golf schedule

“We moved the home tournament to the fall, obviously thinking about better weather,” said Hagen. “That first weekend of April and last weekend of March can be so hit or miss. We’ve had great weather, okay weather and really cold weather. We weren’t able to get many teams from the south or west to come here that early in the spring. We moved it to the fall knowing we would have better weather, the course be in better shape and it’s a beautiful time of year in the state of Arkansas. We thought we could draw more teams from across the country, and we have been able to do that. We’ll still need a year or two to really get it going, but people will be surprised of where the teams are coming from and the conferences they represent.”