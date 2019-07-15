Arkansas State WR Kirk Merritt named to Maxwell Award watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf was honored Monday on the first day of Watch List Season
Arkansas State WR Kirk Merritt is on the Maxwell Award watch list. The accolade goes to America’s College Player of the Year. He was one of 3 Sun Belt standouts selected.
Merritt led the SBC in 2018 with 1005 receiving yards. He found the end zone 7 times for the Red Wolves en route to winning Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year. Kirk continues to rack up preseason honors from Athlon Sports & Lindy‘s to name a few.
It’s the 2nd straight year that A-State is on the Maxwell radar, Justice Hansen landed on the list in 2018.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.