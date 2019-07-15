Jonesboro road closed for construction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -There’s a road in Jonesboro that’s getting some work as part of a bigger project.
Crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have temporarily closed part of Nettleton Avenue between Watt and Central Streets for construction.
Work began on Monday, July 15, and is part of a project that is constructing an overpass for State Highway 18 over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway crossing.
While under construction, traffic will be directed through signs and barricades. Drivers should go slow and use caution when approaching and traveling though this area.
The contract was awarded to Capital Paving and Construction, LLC in October of 2018 for $25,182,888.88.
The project is estimated to be complete by early 2022.
