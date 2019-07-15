JPD: Man found with scalp-like wound to his head has no idea how it happened

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro officer recently found a man who's lucky to be alive.
According to a Jonesboro police report, Officer Christopher Shull headed to the Citgo gas station located in the 2600 block of Glenn Place about a pedestrian hurt on Saturday, July 6.
When he arrived, a store employee said a man had come into the store, bleeding from the head and saying he had been hit by a car, but couldn’t remember where or when. The witness said he then left, heading towards the railroad tracks.
Officer Shull then began patrolling the area and found him at the end of School Street.
When Shull asked him if he was okay, the victim said he was confused and didn’t know what happened to him. Shull asked him to remove his cap, which he did, revealing a severe laceration to the top and back of his head, with a large portion of the scalp missing. Shull said part of his skull could even be seen.
He was transported to a local hospital, where Officer Shull began asking him questions while he received medical treatment.
He admitted to using methamphetamine two or three days prior to this incident, however, the report said he was still showing signs of being under the influence.
Shull discovered a silver, folding razor knife in the victim’s front pocket. It had blood on the outside of it. He opened the knife and found the inside handle was congealed with blood.
The victim said the knife wasn’t his and he didn’t know who it belonged to.
Police were not able to find where the incident occurred, or if the victim did it to himself under the influence of meth.
Police mentioned when they confronted the victim, he was simply walking down the street with a jug of water, and never complained about being in pain, which the reported noted is consistent with being under the influence.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.