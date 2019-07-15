July 12: Barry bringing flooding rains to Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Monday, July 15:
Weather Headlines
Rain is steady across the area this morning with southeast winds picking up.
Some of this rain will reduce visibility and create flash flooding issues.
Temperatures out the door are in the 60s and 70s.
Tropical Storm Barry will continue to impact the weather across Region 8 through the middle of this week.
Heavier rainbands will move into the area as the center of the storm moves northward.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will continue to move through Arkansas and Missouri over the next couple of days. Meteorologist Zach Holder and Adam Jones will have live reports coming up in the 6 o’clock hour.
As the storm bears down on Region 8, one town is taking extra precautions to protect their community.
More than 1,000 people gathered Saturday night to rally around a Region 8 sheriff battling Stage 4 cancer.
After a Missouri woman’s car was stolen, she tracked down the suspects via debit and credit card purchases, and they were ultimately arrested.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
