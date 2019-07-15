Major company expansion expected to bring jobs to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The expansion of a major company in St. Louis will be announced on Tuesday, July 14.
Staff with the office of Governor Mike Parson said he will announce an agricultural company expansion.
This is expected to bring new, high-paying jobs to the area.
The governor will make the announcement in the Governor’s office along with Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon and a Company Representative.
It is expected to take place at 12:30 p.m.
The announcement will be live streamed here.
