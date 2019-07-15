Man charged with murder after body found in ‘shallow grave’ in Southaven backyard; victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DeSoto County authorities have filed murder charges after a body was found last week in a “shallow grave” in the backyard of a Southaven home.
Michael Guidry, 38, was initially charged with credit card fraud in an unrelated case, but it was his interview with police that led investigators to his backyard on Burton Lane.
Southaven Police Department also identified the victim as 80-year-old Grady Deborad, a Southaven native.
Investigators said Guidry and Deborad lived together for a period of time before Deborad went missing.
The medical examiner is working on a preliminary report that is expected to be released this week.
Guidry is now charged with capital murder, according to the DeSoto County Jail.
Police started their investigation at the Southaven home last Monday while tracking down a tip in the search for a missing man from Paragould, Arkansas. Investigators haven’t released his name yet but say he hadn’t been in contact with family for many months.
