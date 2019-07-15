Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (KAIT/ABC News) - Some drivers thought they were dreaming when they saw thousands of dollars in cash floating through the air and falling onto the road in Atlanta, Georgia.
But it wasn't a dream.
Dunwoody Police said an armored truck’s side door opened while on the highway near Ashford-Dunwoody Road and spilled cash onto the westbound lanes.
Dunwoody Sgt. Robert Parsons said the armored car crew estimated the loss to be around $175,000.
"Those people who do not return the money, we have video, we have tag numbers. We have footage of people on the interstate. What we're asking the public to do is bring the money back. Don't make us come looking for you, because if we do that, you probably will be charged," Parsons said.
A good Samaritan returned more than $2,000 because he said his parents raised him right.
"Shout out to my mom and dad," Randall Lewis said. "They trained me really well."
Amazingly, no crashes or injuries were reported from the impromptu cash grab.
Parsons said if you don’t return the money, you could face a theft by taking charge.
