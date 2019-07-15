Police investigating after bus damaged at Arkansas Early Learning Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating after a bus at the Arkansas Early Learning Center was found damaged.
According to a JPD incident report, police responded to the center in the 2100-block of North Church Street on Friday, July 12 about the incident.
When police arrived, an employee said he was at the buses two weeks before the report, and none of the buses were damaged.
But when he showed up to the center to start the buses, he noticed damage to one of the buses.
The employee told police he found that the driver side window of the bus broken and the inside of the bus had been sprayed with a fire extinguisher.
He said the suspect entered the bus through the back door that was unlocked.
The employee said that the center had surveillance, but only kept about 48 hours of video on file and could not give any suspect information.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
