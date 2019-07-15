Probationer arrested after 2.5 pounds of meth found in home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a probationer after finding over two pounds of methamphetamine at her home.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 400-block of West Forrest Street on Friday, July 12 due to drug activity.
The affidavit said investigators gathered information that 34-year-old Ashley Brown of Jonesboro was using and selling drugs at the home.
An investigator spoke with Brown who was sitting on the porch of the home. Brown, who was on a misdemeanor probation, consented to a search.
Setting beside Brown on the porch was her purse, in which investigators found a plastic sack with 0.5 pounds of suspected meth, digital scale, $625, 13 alprazolam pills, and seven Dilaudid pills.
A dark blue backpack was found inside the front porch area that had a piece of Tupperware inside that contained another two pounds of meth.
Inside the house, police found a glass meth pipe in Brown’s room and $3,500 inside a speaker sitting on the table in the room.
Police seized all items and Brown was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center without incident.
On Monday, July 15, a Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Brown with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I or II substance not meth of cocaine with the purpose to deliver, and possession of a schedule IV or V substance with the purpose to deliver.
Her bond was set at $30,000 and her next court date is Aug. 30.
