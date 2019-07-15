Region 8 Sports Overtime: Blytheville Bombers

We can’t get every highlight everywhere involving NEA players or teams but there still more storylines.
Our fifth edition of Region 8 Sports Overtime this summer features the Blytheville Bombers. They won the 12U crown this past weekend at the USSSA Global World Series in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Region 8 Sports Overtime is viewer submitted youth sports highlights all summer long.
You can get your highlight on Region 8 Sports
Email: chudgison@kait8.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Region 8 Sports
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.