Swifton police chief resigns after video surfaces

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Swifton’s police chief, J.R. Moody, resigned Monday after a video surfaced on social media showing him in a curse-filled confrontation with a resident.
The city clerk confirmed to Region 8 News that Moody submitted his resignation around 8 a.m.
The video, which was shared by multiple people on Facebook and YouTube, showed Moody angrily confronting a driver while he was apparently off-duty.
***WARNING - GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO BELOW***
Following Moody’s resignation, the City of Swifton released a statement saying that the mayor and the city council “did not agree with the recent incident involving our police department."
The statement went on to say: “We have address the situation and took care of it the best way we felt possible.”
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.