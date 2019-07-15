Swifton police chief resigns after video surfaces

*WARNING THE VIDEO INSIDE THE LINK IS GRAPHIC*

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 15, 2019 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 1:42 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Swifton’s police chief, J.R. Moody, resigned Monday after a video surfaced on social media showing him in a curse-filled confrontation with a resident.

The city clerk confirmed to Region 8 News that Moody submitted his resignation around 8 a.m.

The video, which was shared by multiple people on Facebook and YouTube, showed Moody angrily confronting a driver while he was apparently off-duty.

***WARNING - GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO BELOW***

This is how the Swifton Chief of Police treats people after he almost rear ended my vehicle with my kids in it. Clearly very intoxicated and driving. I called Jackson county pd, and swifton pd officer Drake Slagley and many other Jackson County officers refused to uphold their oath. It took over an hour to finally get a unit. To take my report, giving J.R. Moody time to get somewhere so he didn't have to take a sobriety test. So I'm sure nothing will come of this!!!! But I would like to challenge J.R. Moody to a one on one bout anytime anywhere. You dont talk to people like that you disrespectful weak a$$ B!TC#!!!!!!!

Posted by Steven Parker on Saturday, July 13, 2019

Following Moody’s resignation, the City of Swifton released a statement saying that the mayor and the city council “did not agree with the recent incident involving our police department."

The statement went on to say: “We have address the situation and took care of it the best way we felt possible.”

The mayor and city council responded to the video which surfaced of the former police chief. (Source: City of Swifton via Facebook)

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide more information as it becomes available.

