Three Scots earn College Football America Yearbook preseason honors

Lyon College placed three players on the 2019 College Football America Yearbook NAIA Preseason Starting Lineup, CFAY’s version of an All-American team. The Scots were one of five programs that landed at least two players each on the Starting Lineup. Ethan Skarmas, Ignacio Gomez and Emetrious Scott all earned the recognition for Lyon.
Skarmas had a record-breaking season on the defensive line for the Scots in 2018. Skarmas finished third on the team in total tackles (41) but led the team in tackles-for-loss (16.5) and sacks (14.5). His tackles-for-loss and sack totals are both single-season records for the Lyon College program. Skarms finished the season ranked second in the NAIA in sacks per game (1.5) and total sacks. He also ranked 16th in tackles-for-loss per game (1.7) and 18th in total tackles-for-loss. Skarmas led the Sooner Athletic Conference in sacks and finished second in tackles-for-loss.
Gomez converted on 19-of-22 field goals last season, including a season-long field goal of 45 yards. He also connected on 19-of-22 PAT attempts. Gomez led the NAIA in field goals made and field goals made per game (1.9). He also ranked in the top 10 in the NAIA in scoring (kicking) per game (7.6). His 76 total points this year are the most in a single-season in Lyon football history as his 140 career points are the most in a program as well. Gomez averaged 49.1 yards per kicking, which included nine touchbacks.
Scott finished as the top return man for Lyon last season as he returned 20 kickoffs for a total of 566 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. Scott averaged 28.3 yards per return, which was the fourth-best average in the NAIA this season. His 566 total kickoff return yards were also ranked in the top 10 in the NAIA at number six. His return yards, average per return and return touchdown totals were all the top marks in the SAC. Scott returned a kickoff 81 yards in the season opener at Missouri Baptist on Aug. 25, and later returned a kick 91 yards against SAGU on Oct. 13.
The Scots' football team will host five games at Pioneer Stadium in 2019 beginning with their season opener on Aug. 25 against Missouri Baptist at 5 p.m.
The 2019 College Football America Yearbook features more than 930 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFAY staff.
