Train slams into stolen Jeep abandoned on tracks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -An abandoned Jeep struck by a train early Monday morning had been stolen, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
The collision occurred just after 4 a.m. on County Roads 623 and 679 near Bay, according to Jeff Presley, director of Jonesboro & Craighead County E911.
The train’s engineer told Deputy Holden Harrison they were traveling north about 43 miles per hour when he saw the Jeep Renegade on the tracks and “threw the emergency brake lever.”
When the train hit the Jeep, it pushed it approximately 690’ from the crossing.
According to the incident report, the tags returned to a Jonesboro woman’s residence on Murray Creek Drive.
A police officer went to the home and spoke to the owner who was not aware that her Jeep had been stolen until the officer told her.
Other crashes reported Monday:
- 7:46 a.m. Highway 351 (Old Greensboro Road) and Peachtree: Truck and trailer in ditch. No injuries reported
- 7:55 a.m. 2020 E. Johnson: No injuries reported
