Trumann Fire Department getting lifesaving equipment

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -Region 8 is a farming community and emergency responders work to be prepared for any situation.
A news release issued by Nationwide said they have awarded grain bin rescue tubes and training to 34 fire departments across the country, one of them the Trumann Fire Department.
Trumann Assistant Fire Chief Richard Mabe said tools like this are about being prepared.
“For us, we haven’t had many grain bin accidents,” Mabe said. “But it’s good to have something like this if you need it. It’s about being prepared.”
Mabe said this won’t be used for the Trumann community alone. He said they’ll answer the call wherever they’re needed.
“If needed, we can load ours up to go and help another community,” Mabe said. “We can be a part of mutual aide. Time is valuable when you’re dealing with an emergency.”
Mabe said they were thrilled when they learned they would be one of the recipients.
“We were honored when we got the call,” Mabe said. “To receive a tool like this free of charge. It’s valuable to our community and others that might need it.”
According to researchers at Purdue University, more than 900 cases of grain engulfment have been reported with a fatality rate of 62 percent over the last 50 years.
Since 2014, this contest has pulled in over 3,000 nominations and awarded rescue tubes to 111 fire departments.
Other recipients are:
- Flemington-Raritan First Aid & Rescue Squad – Flemington, N.J.
- Harrington Volunteer Fire Company – Harrington, Del.
- Landisburg Fire Company - Landisburg, Pa.
- New Centerville & Rural Volunteer Fire – Rockwood, Pa.
- Dauntless Fire Company – Ebensburg, Pa.
- Ontario County Rope Rescue Team – Canadaigua, N.Y.
- Fancher Hulberton Murray – Albion, N.Y.
- Carthage Fire Department – Lake Preston, S.D.
- Clear Lake Fire Department – Clear Lake, Wis.
- Amery Fire Department – Amery, Wis.
- Elsie Area Fire Department – Elsie, Mich.
- Greenville Township Emergency Services – Apple Creek, Ohio
- Hartford Fire Department – Croton, Ohio
- Wauseon Fire Department – Wauseon, Ohio
- Barlow Volunteer Fire Department – Vincent, Ohio
- Rowley Fire Department– Rowley, Iowa
- Welcome Fire Dept – Welcome, Minn.
- Nashville Fire Protection District – Nashville, Ill.
- Schlater Volunteer Fire Department – Schlater, Miss.
- Collins Fire Department – Collins, Miss.
- Haywood Volunteer Fire Department – Glasgow, Ky.
- Anthony Volunteer Fire Department – Anthony, Kan.
- Deer Creek Volunteer Fire Department – Deer Creek, Okla.
- Cloud Chief Fire Department – New Cordell, Okla.
- City of Goodland Fire Department – Goodland, Kan.
- Eolia Community Fire Protection District – Eolia, Mo.
- Westran Fire and Rescue – Huntsville, Mo.
- Versailles Rural Fire Protection District – Versailles, Mo.
- Liberal Rural Fire Department – Liberal, Mo.
- Bourbon County Fire District – Uniontown, Kan.
- Central Platte Fire Protection District – Platte City, Mo.
- Town of Winchester Fire Department – Larsen, Wis.
- United Hook and Ladder Company33 – New Oxford, Pa.
Mabe said they would begin training when the tool arrives in August.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.