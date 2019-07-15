Two arrested attempting to break into Hispanic Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men face charges accused of attempting to break into the Hispanic Center.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Devontaye Droughn and Logan Sawyer went to the Hispanic Center in the 200-block of Vandyne on June 21.
It said the two entered one of the vans and rummaged through it.
Then, the affidavit stated Sawyer turned off the breaker to the power box and Droughn attempted to break-in through the locked doors.
A judge found probable cause to charge Sawyer with breaking or entering, criminal attempt to commit commercial burglary, and criminal mischief on Friday, July 12. His bond was set at $30,000.
Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling then found probable cause to charge Droughn on Monday, July 15 with breaking or entering of a vehicle and criminal attempt to commit commercial burglary. His bond was set at $1,500.
