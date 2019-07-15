Woman arrested in check kiting scheme

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a woman for forgery and theft in connection to a check kiting scheme.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to Regions Bank on Southwest Drive on Nov. 19, 2018, due to fraudulent checks.
The affidavit said that police had been in contact with the bank prior to this due to two other suspects depositing several checks into their accounts at once from a closed account. Police said the suspects would then withdraw the money before the bank could validate the checks.
The bank gave police account information for Maleyki Bogan, showing where she opened two accounts at the bank in October 2018.
The affidavit said several checks from DBA Kurious Kustoms and Terry Ross were written and deposited into her accounts, then withdrawn immediately after the checks were deposited before Regions could verify the checks.
Bogan withdrew $8,833.88 from one of her accounts where the forged checks were deposited.
The affidavit said that checks from DBA Kurious Kustoms were linked to other cases in a check kiting scheme.
A judge found probable cause Monday, July 15, 2019 to charge Bogan with 2nd degree forgery and theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000. Her bond was set at $1,500.
