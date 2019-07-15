15-year-old killed, 3 injured in Pemiscot County, Mo. crash

By Jasmine Adams | July 15, 2019 at 10:18 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 12:40 PM

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One teen was killed and three others were injured after a crash in Pemiscot County, Missouri on July 14.

Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report indicated the crash happened around 6:25 p.m. on Route B south of Homestown.

An 18-year-old driver, Hunter Shelton was driving northbound on the roadway.

Officials said the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Shelton had three passengers which included a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old passengers.

All three were ejected from the vehicle.

The report said the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Arkansas Coroner Mike Godsey around 9:27 p.m.

The two 16-year-old passengers were taken to an area hospital. Shelton was taken by helicopter to an Arkansas hospital.

No one in the crash was wearing a seat belt according to officials.

