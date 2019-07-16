Arkansas State signee Cade Uhlenhake playing in U.S. Junior Amateur

TOLEDO, Ohio (KAIT) - A future Red Wolf is playing on a national stage.
Arkansas State signee Cade Uhlenhake is in the field for the 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur. He reached Inverness after advancing from a qualifier last month. Uhlenhake is a four-time All-State selection from Blue Valley West High School in Kansas.
Cade shot a 4-over par 75 in Monday’s opening round of stroke play. He’s tied for 54th, the top 64 players after Tuesday’s action will advance to match play. If that last name is familiar, that's because Cade's sister Peyton is in her junior season with Red Wolves volleyball.
Ben Brogdon and Drew Miller advanced to this event after faring well in a qualifier in Jonesboro last month. Brogdon posted +5 (76) on Monday, Miller +7 (78).
You can view live scoring here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.