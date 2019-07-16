Barry continues to affect Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Tuesday, July 16:
Weather Headlines
We begin Tuesday with scattered downpours on radar and temperatures in the low 70s.
Skies are cloudy and humidity is high.
The remnants of Barry will continue to impact the weather across the Mid-South today.
Highs rebound to the low 80s with 10 to 20 mph southwest winds gusting to 30.
Heavier rainbands will continue to move into the area as the center of the storm moves northward.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Despite the heavy rains, many officials in Region 8 say their drainage systems are holding up well against Barry’s deluge. But that’s not the case in one town where residents are stockpiling sandbags. We’ll have live reports throughout the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
A Region 8 police chief is out of a job after he was caught on camera in a curse-filled confrontation with a man.
Is it time to pull the plug on the Bono Lake project?
A Texas teen’s joyride in his mom’s SUV came to a fiery end when he crashed into a gas line.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
