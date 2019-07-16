Beloved Valley View school teacher passes away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Region 8 community has lost a beloved member.
It’s through the guidance of a teacher a student’s future begins.
Jesse Lee Gunter taught French, Spanish, and drove the bus at Valley View High School for about sixteen years.
He passed away July 16 from a heart attack.
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell said Gunter was one of a kind.
“He was a beautiful person,” Russell said. “He was wonderful. Just the best person you could meet. He always had the kids’ interest at heart.”
Russell said Gunter was loved by faculty, students and parents. He was very involved in the school and proud of the part he played in it.
“He was at every event we had,” Russell said. “He was at everything, athletic or otherwise. He was proud of Valley View School. He was proud he was here and proud of all the students who passed through his classroom.”
Russell said no job was too big or too small for Gunter.
“He was a true servant,” Russell said. “Anything that needed work done on or anyone that needed help. He was there.”
Russell said Gunter’s ties to his family were strong. He said he was very proud of his mother, brothers and sisters.
Gunter was also no stranger to Region 8 News. We first met him in July of 2015 when he decided to shave his beard to help raise money for a student that had brain cancer.
Russell said if you met him, you loved him.
“He was one of those teachers you simply can’t replace,” Russell said. “He was a true servant.”
According to a post issued on Facebook, those who want to pay their respects to Mr. Gunter can go to his classroom in the high school Wednesday, July 17 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Counselors will be available in the upstairs teacher workroom.
Our condolences go out to the Gunter’s family and friends on your loss.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.