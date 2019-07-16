Grand jury indicts woman for killing Memphis pastor, shooting his wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of killing a Memphis pastor is now facing three felony indictments.
Court documents dated July 16 show a grand jury returned indictments for Latoshia Daniels for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm during an attempted first-degree murder.
Investigators say Daniels shot and killed Brodes Perry and shot his wife inside the Perrys’ Collierville apartment April 4, 2019. Perry’s wife survived her injuries.
Police reports say the victims knew Daniels. Perry’s wife let Daniels into the apartment about half an hour before he returned home. As his wife escorted Daniels from the apartment, police say Daniels began shooting and repeating, “You broke my heart.”
Daniels has pleaded not guilty. She waived her preliminary hearing in May.
Perry was the executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
State records show Daniels was a licensed social worker in 2012 with specialties in anger management and domestic violence.
