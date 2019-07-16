JPD: Woman said she was assaulted for hours, then her phone and vehicle were stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman told police she was assaulted and then her car and phone were stolen.
According to a Jonesboro police incident report, officers responded to an assault and vehicle theft on Sunday, July 14.
Jonesboro officer Jonathan Wood made contact with the victim at a hotel, who said she had been in hiding from someone and was in fear for her life.
The victim said 36-year-old Raricus Brown of Jonesboro had found her and began abusing her around 3 a.m. She said his abuse continued until she called police three hours later.
She said he had accused her of stealing drugs and money from him and then forced her to take off her clothes while he streamed it on Facebook.
Later she said he took one of her shoes and began tapping her in the face with the heel near her eye. She said he told her he was going to stab her with it. She said after he stopped taping and assaulting her, she told him she was going to get something to drink and took an ice bucket with her out of the room.
She said she looked for the manager, but no one was in the office. That’s when she said she called the police. She said while she was on the phone with dispatch, he walked up and heard her.
She said he took her phone from her and drove off in her car.
Jonesboro officers found the car and Brown and placed him into custody.
He is facing charges on suspicion for aggravated assault on a family or household member; interference with emergency communication in the first-degree; theft of $1,000 or less; and theft of vehicle valued at less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000.
