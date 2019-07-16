McCrory’s Tarzan Alumbaugh earns MaxPreps All-American honors

MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) - A McCrory multisport standout earns a national accolade in baseball. Jaguar IF/P Tarzan Alumbaugh is a MaxPreps Small Schools All-American. Tarzan was one of just 30 players on the First Team.
The junior had 65 RBI in 2019 and was named 2A Player of the Year by the Arkansas Baseball Coaches Association. Tarzan hit .432 with 8 home runs as the Jaguars reached the state semifinals. He also added All-State accolades from the Arkansas Activities Association.
